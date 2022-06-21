Mohammad Amir Reacts To Rohit Sharma’s Comments Of Him Being An ‘Ordinary Bowler’

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has reacted strongly to the comments of India skipper Rohit Sharma who called him an ordinary bowler. Amir stated that it is impossible for a player to be considered world-class by everyone. Rohit had called Amir an ordinary bowler after India’s clash against Pakistan in the 2016 Asia Cup. Even though India won that match, thanks to a fighting 50 by Virat Kohli, a sensational opening spell by Mohammad Amir had sent shockwaves to the Indian camp. Amir ended the match with figures of 3/18, accounting for wickets of Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Suresh Raina.

“There is nothing to be felt bad about it, and as a professional, we should not take such things in a negative way. You cannot be everyone’s favourite,” Amir was quoted as by Cricket Pakistan.

Even though Amir didn’t play much against India, he troubled the Men in Blue whenever he was up against them. In the 2017 Champions Trophy Final, Amir accounted for the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan to help Pakistan win the trophy.

Meanwhile, despite Rohit Sharma’s comments, Amir stayed humbled and called Rohit Sharma a world-class batter. “No doubt he is a world-class batsman. I bowled well every time I faced Rohit and he struggled while facing me, still, I will call him a world-class player,” Amir added.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, following a rift with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management. Amir had openly criticized then head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis for mentally torturing him. Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, Amir is considering coming out of retirement and playing for Pakistan again. Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests, 61 ODIs and 50 T20Is, accounting for a total of 259 scalps.