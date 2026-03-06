Mohammad Amir slams Kaif after ‘Attention Seeker’ remark, mentions Sourav Ganguly in fiery response

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir hit back at Mohammad Kaif after being called an ‘attention seeker’ during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Mohammed Amir

The verbal battle between former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and ex-India batter Mohammad Kaif escalated during the T20 World Cup 2026. Amir had earlier called Abhishek Sharma “just a slogger” and predicted India’s exit before the semi-finals, a call that backfired when India reached the last four. This led to heavy trolling on social media. Kaif responded by saying Amir was only speaking about India to gain attention.

Amir fired back strongly on his YouTube channel, defending his opinions and taking sharp digs at Kaif.

Amir: “I don’t need attention by talking about India”

“I don’t know about his cricketing career, how much he’s played. I checked his stats; he just played 29 matches in the IPL. He has a strike rate of 103. He said that I was speaking about India to gain some attention. Firstly, I don’t need to get attention by speaking about India. Mr Kaif, I have played 350 T20s, you can check my stats. Moreover, main bas fielding pe cricket nahi khela (I didn’t play cricket just due to my fielding),” Amir said.

“I have played after giving performances. Aap Dada ko thank you bole (You should be thankful to Dada, Sourav Ganguly). I have heard that you played cricket only because of your fielding. You are a cricketer; these sorts of statements don’t suit you,” he added.

Amir claims Kaif is seeking attention in Pakistan

Amir clarified he has no problem with India and has often praised Indian stars in the past. He took a final dig at Kaif, saying his comments were only to gain attention in Pakistan.

“There was nothing to feel bad about. It was just a case of giving opinions. I am doing so, and you are as well. When Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were there, I always used to pick India as favourites,” said Amir.

“Right now, I don’t think they are favourites. I don’t know where this comment about me being an attention seeker has come from. You have played fewer T20S than I have. Even I can say that you spoke about Mohammad Amir to gain some attention in Pakistan,” he added.

Background of the spat

The war of words began when Amir criticised Abhishek Sharma and predicted India’s early exit – something that did not happen. Kaif hit back saying Amir was only trying to stay relevant by targeting India. Amir’s strong response has kept the debate alive among fans on social media during the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026.

This exchange has once again highlighted the rivalry and strong opinions that often surface between Indian and Pakistani cricketers during major tournaments.

