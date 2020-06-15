It was heartwarming to see Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir's wife give a scathing reply to a fan who tried to pull down the pacer. During a Q &amp; A session, Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith said Amir is the most skillful bowler he has faced in his career. <p></p> <p></p>Disagreeing with Smith's praise for the pacer, a Twitter user said that Amir is the most corrupt and bad-hearted person in the world. <p></p> <p></p>"I am his Hater, kisi ne opinion de diya is se great nahi ho jayega, Most currupted, Bad Hearted person in the World," tweeted a user on Twitter. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">World number 1 test rank bowler said Muhammad Amir is most difficult and skilful bowler.... Haters where are you???<a href="https://twitter.com/narjiskhan25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@narjiskhan25</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/iamamirofficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamamirofficial</a> <a href="https://t.co/VyKCcMc9J8">pic.twitter.com/VyKCcMc9J8</a></p> <p></p> Amber Saleem (@Asaleem2605) <a href="https://twitter.com/Asaleem2605/status/1272128687173799938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Amir's wife Narjis Amir came to the rescue and defended her husband. <p></p> <p></p>Yes aur kisi hater ki opinions se wo kharab nhi hojaye ge. It just shows level of jealousy and honestly jealousy takes no body no where may Allah give u guys SHIFA," tweeted Narjis. <p></p><div class="SandboxRoot env-bp-350" data-twitter-event-id="1"> <p></p><div id="twitter-widget-1" class="EmbeddedTweet EmbeddedTweet--cta js-clickToOpenTarget" lang="en" data-click-to-open-target="https://twitter.com/narjiskhan25/status/1272167378718199810" data-iframe-title="Twitter Tweet" data-scribe="page:tweet" data-twitter-event-id="2"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweetContainer"> <p></p><div class="EmbeddedTweet-tweet"> <p></p><div class="Tweet-header"></div> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Yes aur kisi hater ki opinions se wo kharab nhi hojaye ge. It just shows level of jealousy and honestly jealousy takes no body no where may Allah give u guys SHIFA , <a href="https://t.co/0EMVqdAdK2">https://t.co/0EMVqdAdK2</a></p> <p></p> Narjis amir (@narjiskhan25) <a href="https://twitter.com/narjiskhan25/status/1272167378718199810?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Amir pulled out from the series so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August. <p></p> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div>