It was heartwarming to see Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Amir’s wife give a scathing reply to a fan who tried to pull down the pacer. During a Q & A session, Australia’s premier batsman Steve Smith said Amir is the most skillful bowler he has faced in his career.

Disagreeing with Smith’s praise for the pacer, a Twitter user said that Amir is the most corrupt and bad-hearted person in the world.

“I am his Hater, kisi ne opinion de diya is se great nahi ho jayega, Most currupted, Bad Hearted person in the World,” tweeted a user on Twitter.

World number 1 test rank bowler said Muhammad Amir is most difficult and skilful bowler…. Haters where are you???@narjiskhan25 @iamamirofficial pic.twitter.com/VyKCcMc9J8 Amber Saleem (@Asaleem2605) June 14, 2020

Amir’s wife Narjis Amir came to the rescue and defended her husband.

Yes aur kisi hater ki opinions se wo kharab nhi hojaye ge. It just shows level of jealousy and honestly jealousy takes no body no where may Allah give u guys SHIFA,” tweeted Narjis.