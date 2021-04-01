New Delhi: Mohammad Ahzaruddin will not be surprised if India selectors appoint Rishabh Pant as the captain in near future. His comments have come after IPL franchise handed over the reins to the youngster in the absence of Shreyas Iyer who has been ruled out of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Pant is in the midst of an excellent run as far as his international career is concerned. he He churned out match-saving and then match-winning performances in Australia Tests and carried is form in the recently concluded home series against England, dazzling across formats.

“Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats,” Azharuddin posted on his official Twitter handle. “It won’t come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner fr (sic) Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come.”

This won’t be Pant’s first assignment as a leader as he has in the past captained his domestic team Delhi during the 2017-18 season, guiding them to the final. At 23, he is also the fifth youngest captain to lead a franchise in IPL history after Virat Kohli, Steven Smith, Suresh Raina and Iyer.

“Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. “To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled,” Pant said after his appointment.

Delhi head coach Ricky Ponting feels that captaincy will help Pant in further improving as a player. “Unfortunate that Shreyas will miss the tournament, but looking forward to seeing @RishabhPant17 grab his opportunity. It’s well deserved for his recent performances and he’s coming in with a lot of confidence. I’m convinced captaincy will make him an even better player,” he tweeted.