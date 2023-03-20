Mohammad Hafeez Opens Up On Babar Azam & Co's Chances In ODI World Cup

Hafeez believes that India have not been able to handle the pressure and lost many crucial games.

New Delhi: The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is scheduled to take place in October-November. In total, ten teams are going to participate. Out of these ten, seven countries have already qualified for the marquee event. Being a host, India is already in, followed by England, New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and West Indies.

In a recent interview with Sports Tak, Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez opened up on Pakistan's chances of winning the ODI World Cup. Hafeez believes Pakistan has a strong bowling unit and their bowlers can be 'matchwinners'. Hafeez, however, wants to see the team handle pressure in a better way.

"They have many fast bowlers who can be matchwinners. Shaheen Afridi, if he remains fit, is one bowler who the world wants to see. He can turn the tide of the match on his own. The spin stars Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nawaz, and also Ihsanullah, who can bowl at a speed of 150",Hafeez told Sports Tak.

"Their biggest challenge would be to handle pressure. Because playing in India, the pressure increases substantially. What will be key for Pakistan is the momentum with which they enter the tournament," he added.

Hafeez further said that India have played well in bilateral series but have not been able to handle pressure of the ICC events. The all-rounder feels that familiarity with the conditions will help India in the mega event.

Hafeez said, "In recent times, we have seen that India has not been able to handle this pressure. They have lost many important matches or did not qualify on many occasions, and lost the semi-finals multiple times. In such a situation, it would be a pinching point for them. They have to prove themselves to the world that they can win ICC events. The good thing for India is that they are aware of the conditions."