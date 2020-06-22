With rumours of him being involved in a fatal car accident leading to people speculating about his death, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan had to clarify he's well and asked people to refrain from spreading the fake news. <p></p> <p></p>The confusion surrounding his well-being seems to have arised after Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the passing away of a deaf cricketer Mohammad Irfan following a stomach infection. <p></p> <p></p>However, the left-arm pacer, apparently the tallest ever to have played first-class cricket at 7 ft 1 in, took to social media to clear the confusion. <p></p> <p></p>"Some social media outlets have been spreading a baseless fake news about my death in a car accident," Irfan wrote on Twitter. "This has disturbed my family &amp; friends beyond words, and I have been receiving endless calls on this. Please refrain from such things. There was no accident and we are well." <p></p> <p></p>The 38-year-old Irfan has played 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20Is for Pakistan since making his international debut in 2010 and has taken a combined 108 wickets acrosd formats. <p></p> <p></p>His last appearance in international cricket was in September 2019.