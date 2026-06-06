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  • Mohammad Kaif drops SHOCKING verdicts on Suryakumar Yadav’s likely captaincy removal, says ‘Not surprised…’

Mohammad Kaif drops SHOCKING verdicts on Suryakumar Yadav’s likely captaincy removal, says ‘Not surprised…’

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif breaks silence on Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy removal reports. Scroll down to read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jun 06, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Published On Jun 06, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 06, 2026, 12:29 PM IST

Mohammad Kaif opens up on SKY's captaincy removal reports

Mohammad Kaif opens up on SKY's captaincy removal reports

Reports suggest that Team India could soon have a new T20I captain. There is a strong possibility that Shreyas Iyer may take over the role from Suryakumar Yadav. This news has come only a few months after Suryakumar guided India to the T20 World Cup 2026 title.

Mohammad Kaif not surprised by reports of Suryakumar Yadav’s captaincy removal

Even though India enjoyed success under his leadership, Suryakumar has found it difficult to score runs consistently in recent months. His IPL 2026 campaign was also below expectations, which has led to discussions about a possible change in leadership.

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The reports have surprised many cricket fans. However, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif said he was not too surprised by the development and had seen bigger surprises in Indian cricket before. According to Kaif, the biggest surprise for him was when Rohit Sharma was removed as India’s ODI captain in 2025.

I am not surprised. I was only shocked when Rohit lost captaincy. After that, all this seems normal. It is a big call. But Rohit’s call was a triple-bigger call than this. Because that has already happened, I feel they also want to balance it out now to show it was not only with Rohit, and this is our pattern in the future as well,” he said.

Mohammad Kaif says Suryakumar Yadav deserves more support

While Mohammad Kaif agreed that Suryakumar Yadav has not scored many runs in the last year, he believes the selectors should have shown more trust in him. Kaif said that a captain who helped India win the T20 World Cup deserves more support during a tough period. He also feels that one bad season should not erase a player’s achievements. According to Kaif, a talented player like Suryakumar should be given more time to regain his form and prove himself again.

I feel that Surya won the trophy as captain, so he deserves to be in the team. Yes, he is not scoring runs. But we want the trophy to be with us and for the Indian team to keep doing well. If India is doing well but Surya is not scoring, I feel you are going too deep. He is doing well as a leader, so he should get more chances. He is a proven player. He is not scoring, yes, but his record has been brilliant. The winning captain deserves to be backed more,” he stated.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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