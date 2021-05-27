The lockdown can actually affect a person not just physically, but mentally as well. Hence, it is very important to keep oneself busy and upbeat during such times. If we saw Virat Kohli playing cricket with his wife, Anushka Sharma, now the latest video shows former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif doing the same with his wife, Pooja.

The match took place inside the house where you can see Kaif bowling to his wife. Kaif bowls underarm as his wife does the batting. On most occasions, Pooja hits the ball uppishly and Kaif catches it. It is heartwarming to see the couple connecting over a game of cricket during such testing times.

Kaif took to Instagram and shared the video of the game. The caption was adorable and it read: “She may need some batting tips from me but she definitely bowls me over.”

In his prime, Kaif was considered one of the best fielders in the world. He used to on most occasions field at the cover region and was a livewire on the field.

Currently, Kaif is part of the Delhi Capitals set up in the Indian Premier League as the assistant coach. The Capitals have had a good run over the past two seasons.

In 2020, for the first time, the Capitals made the finals. The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost to eventual champions Mumbai Indians in the summit clash. In the now-suspended IPL, the Capitals with six wins in eight games were on top of the table and looked certain to make the playoffs.