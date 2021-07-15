New Delhi: Former Indian batsman Mohammad Kaif has questioned Virat Kohli’s team selection policy. It has been noticed that the current team management keeps making changes to the playing XI and generally selects their final XI on the basis of form.

Kaif stated that no one’s place is secure in the team and the players also know the same. Thus, the Indian players are under constant pressure to keep their place secure and don’t get the confidence under their belt. Furthermore, the players are also insecure as they know that one poor performance can lead them to exit gates.

Mohammad Kaif said while talking to Sports Today, “There is no clarity in this Indian team and we need to accept it. Virat Kohli doesn’t play this way. He sees who is the most in-form player and picks him in the XI. At the end of the day, you need to judge how many trophies he has won as a captain and he hasn’t been able to. This team and this management don’t give importance to past performance. No one’s place is fixed in this team and even the players know that.”

On the other hand, Kaif added that former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly used to back his players as he didn’t have an option of choosing players from a large pool. However, things have changed in Indian cricket after the inception of IPL as the young talent is now in abundance. In fact, currently, India has two teams – one is in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series whereas the main team is in England for the five-match Test series.

“During Ganguly’s time as captain, there were limited 20-25 players at his disposal. There was no IPL and thus not a large pool of players to choose from. He used to back his players a lot. So yes, when you do not back a player for a long time, he doesn’t play with full freedom in crunch moments,” Mohammad Kaif concluded.