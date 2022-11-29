Mohammad Kaif Reunites With John Wright In New Zealand Ahead Of 3rd ODI

Christchurch: Former India coach John Wright played a significant role in transforming India into a ruthless cricket team. Along with captain Sourav Ganguly, Wright led India to wins overseas, a rare feat for India during the phase.

Wright was the first foreign coach appointed by the BCCI and the move worked wonders for the team. Under Wright, India defeated Australia 2-1 at home in a famous series in 2001 and went on to win many games overseas. Besides winning Tests in England and Australia, India also reached the final of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

One of the main reasons for the Ganguly-Wright combo doing well was their backing of youngsters like Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan, who played significant roles in many India wins. Even Sourav Ganguly termed John Wright as the best coach he worked with.

“My first overseas coach and favourite coach so far. We had a great WC and he was responsible because there was some strong-headed players in that side. As we grew together, we got a better friend and he was more of a friend than a coach. He understood the team,” said Ganguly during the 2019 World Cup.

Mohammad Kaif, one of the players backed by Wright, recently met his former coach in New Zealand. India are currently in New Zealand for a limited-overs series. Kaif shared pictures of his meet with John Wright and captioned it as, “Look who we met in New Zealand. Warm, wise and humble Mr John Wright. We recalled old days, shared life updates and pulled his leg. Coach time to sell your 20-year-old car now.”

India won the T20I series 1-0. They are trailing the ODI series 1-0 after losing the first game and face a must-win situation in the third and final ODI after the second ODI was washed out due to rain.