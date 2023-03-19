India Maharajas had a forgettable outing in this year's Legends League Cricket as the team failed to reach the final. After managing only one win in four games, the team put yet another show in the Eliminiator as they went down to Asia Lions by 85 runs. Chasing a target of 192, the team was bowled out for a mere 106.

There was not much to cheer for the Indian fans barring Mohammed Kaif's brilliance on the field that made fans go bonkers. Kaif turned back the clock and took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Upul Tharanga off the bowling of Pragyan Ojha. Fielding at point, Kaif dived to his left, stretching his hand and plucking a blinder. Kaif continued his electrifying fielding efforts and took another brilliant catch of Mohammed Hafeez.