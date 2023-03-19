Advertisement

Mohammad Kaif's Electrifying Twin Stunners In Legends League Cricket : WATCH VIDEO

Mohammad Kaif's Electrifying Twin Stunners In Legends League Cricket : WATCH VIDEO

Kaif turned back the clock and took brilliant catches of Upul Tharanga and Mohammad Hafeez in Legends League Cricket.

Updated: March 19, 2023 10:07 AM IST | Edited By: Faham Uddin
Doha: India Maharajas had a forgettable outing in this year's Legends League Cricket as the team failed to reach the final. After managing only one win in four games, the team put yet another show in the Eliminiator as they went down to Asia Lions by 85 runs. Chasing a target of 192, the team was bowled out for a mere 106.

There was not much to cheer for the Indian fans barring Mohammed Kaif's brilliance on the field that made fans go bonkers. Kaif turned back the clock and took a one-handed stunner to dismiss Upul Tharanga off the bowling of Pragyan Ojha. Fielding at point, Kaif dived to his left, stretching his hand and plucking a blinder. Kaif continued his electrifying fielding efforts and took another brilliant catch of Mohammed Hafeez.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Mohammad Kaif's Electrifying Twin Stunners In Legends League Cricket : WATCH VIDEO
LLC Masters 2023: Chris Gayle's 'Gangnam Style' Dance Moves Steal The Show - Watch
Misbah Ul Haq And Shahid Afridi Shape Asia Lions’ Impressive 35-run Win Over World Giants In A Ten-over Thriller
Chris Gayle Shocked As Harbhajan Singh Dismisses Him With A Jaffa In Legends League Cricket
Shahid Afridi vs Gautam Gambhir: When And Where To Watch Legends League Cricket
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Mohammad Kaif's Electrifying Twin Stunners In Legends League Cricket : WATCH VIDEO

Mohammad Kaif's Electrifying Twin Stunners In Legends League...

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Rain Threat Looms Large

IND vs AUS 2nd ODI Visakhapatnam Weather Report: Rain Threat...

Shaheen Afridi Turns Shahid Afridi As His Brutal Onslaught Help Lahore Qalandars Defend PSL Title | WATCH VIDEO

Shaheen Afridi Turns Shahid Afridi As His Brutal Onslaught H...

Danish Kaneria Issues Massive Starc Warning Virat Kohli, Team India For WTC Final

Danish Kaneria Issues Massive Starc Warning Virat Kohli, Tea...

Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Updates: SA vs WI 2nd ODI match Live cricket score at Buffalo Park, East London

Live score South Africa vs West Indies Live Cricket Score an...

Advertisement