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Mohammad Nawaz cleared to return after ICC lifts provisional suspension in anti-doping case

The Pakistan all-rounder accepted an Anti-Doping Code violation after testing positive earlier this year, but the ICC has now cleared him to return after serving most of his suspension.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 17, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Published On Jul 17, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 17, 2026, 03:20 PM IST

Mohammad Nawaz Set for Cricket Return

Mohammad Nawaz Set for Cricket Return

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has been cleared to resume competitive cricket after the International Cricket Council (ICC) lifted his provisional suspension. The experienced left-arm spinner had been out of action following an anti-doping case earlier this year, but he is now set to return after serving the majority of his suspension.

Although the ICC initially imposed a three-month period of ineligibility, the punishment was reduced after Nawaz agreed to complete an approved substance abuse treatment programme.

Positive test came after T20 World Cup match

The 32-year-old tested positive for Carboxy-THC, a substance classified as a Substance of Abuse under the ICC Anti-Doping Code.

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The sample was collected after Pakistan’s opening match against the Netherlands during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo on February 7.

Following the test, Nawaz admitted to violating the Anti-Doping Code and explained that the substance had been consumed outside competition and was not related to improving sporting performance.

ICC reduces suspension after treatment commitment

After reviewing the case, the ICC handed Nawaz a three-month suspension. However, the ban was backdated to May 1, 2026, the date on which he voluntarily began serving a provisional suspension.

The governing body also agreed to reduce the period of ineligibility to one month, provided Nawaz successfully completes an approved substance abuse treatment programme.

As he has already served more than two months under provisional suspension, he has now been allowed to return to cricket.

ICC statement on Mohammad Nawaz

Confirming the decision, the ICC said: “Further to accepting the sanction and committing to the substance of abuse treatment programme, Nawaz’s provisional suspension has been lifted after having served a two and a half (2 Â½) month suspension.”

Subject to Nawaz completing a substance of abuse treatment programme to the ICC’s satisfaction, Nawaz will not be required to serve any further period of ineligibility.”

World Cup records disqualified

In line with the ICC Anti-Doping Code, Nawaz’s individual records from Pakistan’s T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands on February 7, along with every match he played until May 1, 2026, have been officially disqualified.

The ICC’s decision means Nawaz can continue his return to competitive cricket once he fulfils the remaining requirement of completing the approved treatment programme.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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