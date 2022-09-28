Karachi: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan has been going through a purple patch at the moment in international cricket. He is one of the most consistent players in the current Pakistani team and got the reward for it as he became the World’s No. 1 batter in the T20I rankings. However, recently Mohammad Rizwan faced the heat of the cricket fans in Pakistan as he touched his national flag with his feet.

Mohammad Rizwan, who was the highest run-scorer of the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022, was signing autographs when he used his feet to pick the national flag of Pakistan. The video has gone viral on the internet with some fans criticising him for the incident, while others said that he might be in a hurry and didn’t see the flag.

The viral video seems to be recorded after a recent match during the ongoing seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England.

See reactions:

Bilkul sahi hai ??? jo banda pak ke national flag ko per se uthaye uska samman na kare vo hamare liye bhi number one hai ? Satya Parmar?? (@SatyaPARMAR17) September 28, 2022

Dear, u n me from India. And we should keep focusing on other things which is necessary for our daily routines instead of spreading hates. Request u n people like u to avoid daily hardworking to find out any point just to blame and target someone intentionally. Rashid Akhtar (@RashidAkhtar10) September 27, 2022

For god sake he even didnt know wts lying on his feet, a shirt, cap or flag. People were throwing lots of diff things. He is often the flag bearer in alot of situations when pak players go on field for practice sessions. Dr. Shahid Hasnain (@ShahidH14750312) September 27, 2022