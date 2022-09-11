Dubai: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been in fine form in the Asia Cup 2022 and played some crucial innings for his team to take it to the final of the tournament. He scored 71 runs off 51 balls in the last match against India in the Super Four match of the tournament. The Pakistani batter has always loved the competition against India and also confessed his childhood love for master blaster Sachin Tendulkar.

Mohammad Rizwan said that he used to be extremely scared when the two countries clashed in various tournaments and series. “As a kid, I used to be extremely scared when Pakistan played India. I used to think I like Sachin Tendulkar, but how do I cheer for him when he’s making runs against Pakistan,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Mohammad Rizwan said, “as a kid I used to be extremely scared when Pakistan played India. I used to think I like Sachin Tendulkar, but how do I cheer for him when he’s making runs against Pakistan”. (To Cricbuzz). Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 11, 2022

The Pakistani batter is also his team’s leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2022. He has scored 226 runs in five matches at an average of 56.50. Two half-centuries have come out of his bat, with the best score of 78 not out. Pakistan will take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday.

Some fans also reacted to Rizwan’s statement. See reactions:

India vs Pakistan rivalry is finished due to such gestures and pappy jhappi nonsense. Afghanistan vs Pakistan is real rivalry. AbCXyZ (@Tvvitterlndia) September 11, 2022