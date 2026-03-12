Rizwan’s ‘I don’t watch India matches’ comment goes viral after Pakistan collapse vs Bangladesh

Mohammad Rizwan’s old remark about not watching India’s matches has resurfaced online after Pakistan were bowled out for 114 by Bangladesh in Mirpur.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan is trending for all the wrong reasons after his old comment about not watching India’s matches resurfaced following a humiliating defeat in the first ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

During an earlier nets session chat with a reporter, Rizwan was asked about India’s massive 250+ total in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England.

His quick reply was simple: “Sorry, I don’t watch their matches.”

During practice, Mohammad Rizwan talked about Pakistanâ€™s World Cup exit and said the team was eliminated because of Net Run Rate. pic.twitter.com/dbG66Yq651 — Inzimam (@I_Engr56) March 6, 2026

The remark barely made waves back then, but fans dug it up and shared it everywhere after Pakistan’s batting fell apart in Mirpur, giving Bangladesh an easy win.

Pakistan’s lowest-ever ODI score against Bangladesh

Bangladesh won the toss and put Pakistan in to bat first. What followed was a total collapse – Pakistan were bowled out for just 114 runs in 30.4 overs. This is their lowest ODI total ever against Bangladesh.

The innings started decently with debutants Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat putting on 41 for the first wicket. But once the breakthrough came, wickets tumbled like dominoes.

Nahid Rana’s brilliant 5-for destroys Pakistan

23-year-old Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana was the star of the show. He ripped through the batting line-up with a career-best 5 for 24, his first five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Rana picked up these key wickets:

Sahibzada Farhan

Shamyl Hussain (4)

Maaz Sadaqat (18)

Mohammad Rizwan (just 10 off 20 balls)

Salman Agha (5)

At one point Pakistan were reeling at 69-5. Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz backed him up brilliantly, taking 3 wickets, including Abdul Samad (duck), Hussain Talat (4), and Shaheen Shah Afridi (4).

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with one each. Only Faheem Ashraf showed some fight with a gritty 37 off 47 balls, helping Pakistan limp past 100 before he fell to Mustafizur.

Bangladesh chase down 115 with ease, 1-0 series lead

Chasing a tiny target of 115, Bangladesh made it look simple. They reached 115/2 in just 15.1 overs for an eight-wicket win.

Opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim smashed an unbeaten 67 to lead the charge. He added 82 runs with Najmul Hossain Shanto (27) after Shaheen Shah Afridi gave Pakistan a brief hope by dismissing Saif Hassan (4) early.

Bangladesh now lead the three-match series 1-0. Pakistan will need a big turnaround in the next two games to avoid another series loss.