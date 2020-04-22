Hailing out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Sami, pacer Shoaib Akhtar felt the former could have been at par with Wasim Akram. Like Akram, Akhtar lauded Sami’s ability to use the old ball against the tailenders.

“Sami’s aggression with the old ball made him very deceptive and enabled him to hit the batsmen’s pads in front of the stumps 99 per cent of the time. Sami’s aggression with the old ball made him very deceptive and enabled him to hit the batsmen’s pads in front of the stumps 99 per cent of the time,” Akhtar was quoted as saying in Cricket Pakistan.

Citing his action as the problem, Akhtar felt that Sami could have ended up with 400 wickets easily.

“Sami could have easily picked up 400 wickets and be par with the right-arm version of Wasim Akram. When Sami used to run in fast, it would disrupt his bowling action towards the end and he would concede a lot of runs,” Akhtar added.

The 44-year-old former pacer also noticed that Sami, with a normal action and controlled aggression, his arm and seam would fall at the right place.

“But when he used to bowl with a normal action and controlled aggression, his arm and seam would fall at the right place. When he bowled with controlled bowling action in New Zealand, he was unplayable,” he added.

Sami made his debut in 2001 against New Zealand and also made it to the limited-overs side in the same year. The right-arm pacer last played for the national team in the 2016 T20 World Cup in India where Pakistan played Australia at the PCA Stadium.