Mohammad Yousuf blasts PCB, says Pakistan Cricket won’t recover without removing political influence

Mohammad Yousuf slams PCB leadership and political interference after Pakistan’s 61-run defeat to India in T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan’s cricketing fraternity is reeling from the team’s crushing 61-run defeat to India in the T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo on February 15. The loss has left Pakistan’s Super 8 qualification hanging by a thread, with their upcoming match against Namibia now effectively a do-or-die knockout due to a poor Net Run Rate.

The result has exposed the stark gap between the two sides, but former captain Mohammad Yousuf believes no real recovery is possible unless political influence is completely removed from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Darkest period in Pakistan cricket history

In a strongly worded post on X, the legendary batsman launched a fierce critique of the current state of affairs in Pakistan cricket.

“Unless we remove political influence and personal agendas from Pakistan cricket, we cannot return to the team we once were. This is the darkest period in our cricketing history, and my heart bleeds for it. Incompetent individuals must be removed from office and from the team,” Yousuf wrote.

His comments appear to take an indirect aim at current PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who also serves as Pakistan’s Interior Minister.

Mohsin Naqvi’s controversial decisions under scanner

Since assuming the role of PCB chief, Naqvi has been embroiled in several decisions widely perceived as politically motivated.

One high-profile incident involved him removing the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from the podium after India refused to accept it from his hands – an act that triggered a major controversy in the cricketing world. Despite the backlash, Naqvi received commendation from the Pakistan government for his stand.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, Naqvi initiated discussions with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding a potential boycott of the marquee India match, citing solidarity with Bangladesh, who had been removed from the tournament by the ICC.

Multiple high-level meetings, including visits by ICC officials to Lahore, ultimately led to the boycott plan being shelved. Critics argue that the prolonged political drama surrounding the India game distracted the team and contributed significantly to their dismal performance and heavy defeat in Colombo.

