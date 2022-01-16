<strong>Lahore:</strong> Virat Kohli shocked one and all with his call to quit Test captaincy on Saturday following the series loss against South Africa a day earlier. While it broke million hearts across the world, fans wished Kohli all the luck as he headed forward. Kohli, who is very popular in Pakistan despite the diplomatic tensions between the two nations, had cricketers from the other side of the border hailing him. <p></p> <p></p>Fast bowler Mohammed Amir was among the first to praise the ex-India captain. "<span class="r-18u37iz"><a class="css-4rbku5 css-18t94o4 css-901oao css-16my406 r-1cvl2hr r-1loqt21 r-poiln3 r-bcqeeo r-qvutc0" role="link" href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli">@imVkohli </a></span>brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field," he tweeted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/imVkohli?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imVkohli</a> brother for me u are a true leader of upcoming generation in cricket because u are inspiration for young Cricketers. keep rocking on and of the field. <a href="https://t.co/0ayJoaCC3k">pic.twitter.com/0ayJoaCC3k</a></p> <p></p> Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/iamamirofficial/status/1482446122660597768?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>