Christchurch: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Indian stalwart Suryakumar Yadav are two of the best batters going around in T20 cricket at the moment. There is a battle going on between the two for the no. 1 slot in the ICC rankings as well. Rizwan has been the most consistent batter in the Pakistan side of late and has carried the team on his own, especially with Babar not being in the best of form.

Meanwhile, Surya has also shown remarkable consistency. Both Rizwan and Surya are very different kinds of players. While Rizwan likes to play more orthodox cricket, taking time to get set and then score in the latter half, Surya doesn’t mind going bonkers from ball one.

Rizwan and Surya have enjoyed a stellar 2022 so far. Surya is the leading run-getter this year with 801 runs in 23 matches, while Rizwan is at the second spot with 698 runs from 14 matches. Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan recently downplayed the compassion between him and Surya saying that both players bat at different positions thus they can’t be compared. Rizwan though admitted that he admires Suryakumar Yadav.

“Good player hain Suryakumar Yadav. Jis tarah se woh khelte hain, mujhe bohot pasand he. Magar jaha tak cheezen he and different tarike se dekha jae kyunki middle order and top order mukhtalif cheezen hain. Kabhi No.1 ke liye socha nahi hain jo demand he Pakistan ki woh pura karne ki koshish kar raha hu. No.1 or Man of the Match, aise kuch cheeze hain jo negative main le jati hain. Par main sochta nahi hu,” said Rizwan after Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first match of the tri-series.

(Suryakumar Yadav is a good player. I like the way he bats. But as far as things are concerned, it’s better to look at them differently, because batting at the top and middle order are completely different. I have never thought about No.1. I am only willing to fulfill the demands of the team. The No.1 position and Man of the Match are things that take you to the negative zone. So I don’t think about them)