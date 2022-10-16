New Delhi: The Indian players are working hard for the T20 World Cup In Australia and will take on the hosts Australia in the first warm-up match on Monday. India will open their campaign against Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. Ahead of the big clash, all the Indian players are practising hard during the net session which also involves fast bowler Mohammed Shami, who came into the squad in the place of injured Jasprit Bumrah.

Dinesh Karthik Anna smashed Mohammad Shami, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Chetan Sakariya in the practice session. ?? pic.twitter.com/DexdNmf0ia Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) October 16, 2022

Mohammed Shami bowled a lot of balls in the net to set himself in the right frame of mind ahead of the T20 World Cup. He also clean-bowled in-form batter Dinesh Karthik in one of his deliveries.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma had spoken about Mohammed Shami’s injury before the World Cup. Rohit Sharma said, “Shami was down with Covid-19 two-three weeks back, he was at home, in his farm. He was then called over to the National Cricket Academy, he went there and worked quite hard over the last 10 days. His recovery after Covid was very good. He had three to four bowling sessions. All in all, everything is good as far as Shami is concerned.”

He added, “When it comes to injuries, we have done a lot with regard to player management in the last one year, but these things happen, and there is not much you can do about it. Our focus in the last year was to get the players in the queue ready, and give them opportunities. We know injuries can happen anytime, so our constant focus was to give the players in the waiting enough games and back them”

Rohit Sharma will also look to do well in the tournament.