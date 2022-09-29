New Delhi: Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are likely to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. The star Indian bowler has reportedly been ruled out of the tournament due to a back stress fracture that will take at least 4-6 months to heal.

The only relief for Team India and Jasprit Bumrah is that he does not have to undergo any kind of surgery to heal the fracture. According to sources close to PTI, Jasprit Bumrah will be out of action for four to six months.

Jasprit Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: BCCI sources Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 29, 2022

This is a big blow to India’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup and with Ravindra Jadeja already out of the tournament for the Rohit-Sharma-led side, India will now have to reassess their plan for the big tournament.

BCCI now might choose either Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj as the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Shami is already on the standby list for the T20 World Cup, while Mohammed Siraj’s good performance in the recent time makes him an ideal replacement.

Deepak Chahar can also be an option as he is on the standby list as well. Indian cricket fans are not happy with Jasprit Bumrah’s injury. See reaction:

This upcoming t20 world has gone. Be careful else Odi worldcup ( will be played in india next year 2023) will also be gone.#bumrah #JaspritBumrah #BCCI #T20WorldCup2022 #INDvsSA Prince Kumar Singh (@PRINCE75757575) September 29, 2022