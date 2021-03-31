New Delhi: Calling him the ‘best guy around’, pacer Mohammed Shami has paid rich tributes to his India teammate Ishant Sharma who, he says, never behaves like a senior. Ishant recently became the second India fast bowler after the legendary Kapil Dev to clock 100 Tests.

Throwing light on his relationship with Ishant, Shami said, “What do I say about him. He is the best guy around. Doesn’t give you the feeling that he has played double of what you have played. When I had come in, he had already played about 50 games.”

“Since day one he never behaved like a senior. He likes mingling and laughing around. His behaviour has taught me to how to treat a youngster,” he added.

Shami further said the presence of someone like Ishant in the team makes life easier for the youngsters. “When a youngster joins, it is imperative that an established player talks to him about everything under the sun, it lifts his confidence. If you have someone like Ishant around, I don’t you think can feel down for a long time,” he said.

Alongside Jasprit Bumrah, Shami and Ishant have formed a formidable pace attack for India in Test cricket

“It is a game of confidence and how you can execute plans. We have different skills, Ishant, Jassi and I and we keep reminding each other of our respective skills and persist with them,” the 30-year-old said.

He continued, “We are pushed by each other when we are tired. This fast bowling group is just wonderful. The last four five years with them have been really special. We have enjoyed each other’s success and this is something you should learn from the Indian team. There are no talks behind the back.”

Shami will next be in action for Punjab Kings during IPL 2021.