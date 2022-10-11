New Delhi: Team India’s 14 players have already flown to Australia alongside the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid to prepare for the T20 World Cup down under. The Men in Blue won the first match against Western Australia ahead of their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand.

Then the biggest clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan would take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23rd. This will he be the third meeting between these sides after their clash at T20 World Cup 2021 opener. Both teams have won one match against each other during the latest Asia Cup.

The Men in Blue would be entering the tournament without their key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Both of them have ruled out because of injuries and India is still looking over their suitable replacement.

Earlier Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar were contesting for the spot left by Jasprit Bumrah but now according to the report from RevSportz, Shami has cleared the fitness test and is now completely fit to join the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup down under.

Shami has not played a single match in the shortest format of the game for Team India since T20 World Cup 2021. He was under the reserve players but according sources close with BCCI, Shami was the biggest name in consideration to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah.

He is not only a great bowler but also brings experience of bowling in big tournaments and Australian pitches. He is reportedly set to fly for Australia as soon as possible so he can get to play in the warm-up games against Australia and England.