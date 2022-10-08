New Delhi: Team India’s 14 players have already flown to Australia alongside the coaching staff headed by the Indian head coach Rahul Dravid to prepare for the T20 World Cup down under.

The stand-by players are expected to join them as soon as the ODI series comes to an end.

The Men in Blue side were already dealing with Jadeja’s absence and then recently they took another blow in form of Jasprit Bumrah.

Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a back injury. There was no replacement announced but it was rumored that Mohammed Shami or Mohammed Siraj might be replacing him.

Now as per a report from PTI, selectors have made up their minds on the name of senior player Mohammed Shami who is expected to fly to Australia in a few days.

Shami has been out of action for a time now. He was expected to make his return in the recent series but was ruled out due to his contracting covid-19.

A source was quoted as saying by PTI “Mohammed Shami if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that’s the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining sometime next week”

Team India would be playing a few matches against Western Australia ahead of their warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand on 17th and 19th October respectively.

They would be playing their super 12 opener against arch rival Pakistan on 23rd of October on the Melbourne Cricket Ground.