New Delhi: India suffered a massive blow ahead of the T20 World Cup as ace pacer jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. This was a massive setback for India who have struggled with bowling issues in recent times.

The bowling has looked bleak as the likes of Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have not been able to make an impact. India needs a bowler who can match the quality and skill of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami is the frontrunner to take up the spot in the T20 World Cup team.

Shami, who missed the T20I series against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, has recovered well and is set to fly to Australia soon. Shami, however, will have to pass the fitness test before boarding the flight to Australia. Shami will undergo the fitness test this week and if all goes well, he will leave for Australia soon.

Mohammed Shami to undergo the fitness test soon as India will decide about the replacement of Bumrah this week. (Source – RevSportz) Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, other team India members have already reached Australia and are having a preparatory camp in Perth. The team will play two matches against Western Australia before taking on Australia and New Zealand in T20 World Cup warm-ups. India will play Pakistan in their first match of the T20 World Cup on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.