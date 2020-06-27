In a bid to improve his speed, India cricketer Mohammed Shami had a sprint with his pet, Jack. On Friday, the pacer took to Instagram and shared the video where he can be seen sprinting with his dog. It surely seems to be an effective way to train under the current COVID-19 circumstances.

He captioned the video, “Speed work with jack.”

View this post on Instagram Speed work with jack A post shared by Mohammad Shami , (@mdshami.11) on Jun 25, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

Meanwhile, other cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin have already started training.

With the cash-rich Indian Premier League postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic, this seems to be a good way to staying fit.

During the 2017-18 tour of South Africa 12 of his 15 wickets came in the second innings. Asked about this piece of statistics, Shami said,” I’m not sure, it just happens.”

“I use the game very smartly in the second innings. Like in the recent match we played in Vizag (against South Africa) where I got a five-for, the pitch was pretty dead and wasn’t offering any bounce,” Shami told former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta on Cricketbaazi, a talk show on ESPNcricinfo