Melbourne: England became the T20 World Champion for the second time after defeating Pakistan by 5 wickets in the thrilling final of T20 World Cup 2022. Ben Stokes stood till the end and played a match-winning half-century for the victory of English side at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Jos Buttler lead the England team to a T20 World Cup victory in his first ICC tournament as a skipper. England didn’t get the perfect start in the low-scoring chase and lost 3 wickets in the powerplay itself. The star English all-rounder Ben Stokes stood till the end and ensured that the English side would win the T20 World Cup. He played a match winning unbeaten knock of 52 runs in 49 balls.

Sorry brother It’s call karma ??? https://t.co/DpaIliRYkd Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) November 13, 2022

Sam Curran won both the player of the match and player of the tournament for his astonishing bowling performance in the final and throughout the tournament. Curran’s performance with ball was the real game changer for England. His spell of 3 wickets in four overs for just 12 runs played the key role in restricting PAK on a low score of 137 runs.

The former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar tweeted a heartbreak emoji following the loss. However, Mohammed Shami’s reply to Akhtar’s tweet has set the internet on fire. He replied to Shoaib Akhtar’s tweet and wrote “Sorry brother. It’s call karma.”

Shami’s context is hard to figure out but people believe it was in response to the trolling from Pakistan’s side following India’s loss in the semi-finals. A section also believes it was in response to the Akhtar’s comment on Shami’s selection for the World Cup ahead of the tournament.