Mohammed Siraj Approaches BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit After Hyderabad Man Asks Inside Details About RCB

As per a report, the man from Hyderabad asked Siraj about inside details of RCB after losing a big amount in IPL betting.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj has approached BCCI's anti-corruption unit after a man reportedly wanted an inside news about the RCB team after he lost a significant amount of money in IPL betting.

"It wasn't a bookie who approached Siraj. It is a driver from Hyderabad who is addicted to betting on matches. He had lost huge money and approached Siraj for inside information. Siraj reported the approach immediately. The law enforcement authorities have nabbed the man. More details are being awaited," a senior BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Even since the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013, involving S Sreesanth, Ajit Chandela and Ankit Chavan, the BCCI has been very strict on corruption approaches. Each team has a dedicated ACU official that stays with the team in the hotel. There is also a mandatory ACU workshop for players on dos and don't. The BCCI has made it clear to every player that all corruption approaches should be reported else players can face a sanction.

What Does BCCI's Anti Corruption Code Says? "It is acknowledged that the fight against corruption requires prompt reporting of all such approaches and any unnecessary delay in doing so may undermine the effectiveness with which the ACU BCCI and other relevant anti-corruption bodies can protect the integrity of the sport. It is acknowledged that the assessment of whether there had been an 'unnecessary delay' in each case will depend on its own