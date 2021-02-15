Ravichandran Ashwin slammed his fifth Test century but Mohammed Siraj – who was at the non striker’s end – celebrated it like he had scored a ton. Ashwin brought up his fifth Test ton and his first in Chepauk against England in the second Test on Monday. Ashwin came down the track to Jack Leach and wanted to go over the top, he got and outside edge and Siraj ran like there was no tomorrow. It was teamwork at its best and heartwarming to see someone being so selfless.

Here is the moment:

A moment to cherish forever! @ashwinravi99 gets his Test💯 in Chennai and Md. Siraj erupts in joy. The dressing room stands up to applaud.🙌🏾 #TeamIndia #INDvENG @paytm pic.twitter.com/ykrBhsiTbl BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2021

Ashwin was on 82 needing 18 more runs when Siraj joined him after the dismissal of Ishant Sharma. Initially, Ashwin was keen on farming most of the strike, but slowly but surely Siraj gained the trust of Ashwin and got more strike during the partnership.

Siraj blocked initially to ensure Ashwin does not run out of partners. Once Ashwin got to a ton, Siraj started playing a few shots and having fun. Siraj hit two monstrous sixes during his 21-ball stay in the middle. Eventually, Ashwin was out for 105 as India set England a mammoth 482 to win.

Siraj’s act is winning hearts:

The way Siraj celebrated the hundred of Ashwin makes him so special. pic.twitter.com/hYJcEda89y Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2021

Siraj and the rest of the Indian team’s celebration of Ashwin’s hundred rather debunks Tim Paine’s theory that none of them like him, doesn’t it? Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) February 15, 2021

Siraj’s genuine joy and celebration on Ashwin’s 100 is a human moment for the ages 💖 Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) February 15, 2021

Siraj and Ashwin would be expected to take wickets in the fourth innings.