Dubai: If one looks at Mohammed Siraj’s career graph, one would realise – it has an upward curve. Ever since making his debut in Australia earlier this year, he has gone from strength to strength and is today one of Virat Kohli’s go-to bowlers in the longest format of the game. Siraj was one of the architects of the recent Lord’s win.

On the last day of the Test, Siraj ran through the English batting – making them look average. Despite missing out on a five-wicket haul at the iconic venue, he is glad to repose the faith of Kohli, India coach Ravi Shastri and the support staff.

“The England tour was a great experience by any stretch of imagination. I am glad that I could repose the faith of my captain Virat bhai (Kohli), head coach Ravi Shastri, the support staff and the entire team,” said Siraj in an interview to Sportstar.

The 27-year-old, who has picked up 30 wickets in the nine Tests he played so far, would be one of the key bowlers for the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Siraj also went on to reveal Kohli’s advice to him on the final day at Lord’s. “‘We know that you are really good with your inswingers. But to keep the batsmen guessing, you should be equally good with the outswingers.’ That’s what I have been working really hard and immensely pleased with the Lord’s spell,” Siraj said.

Unfortunately, he missed out on getting picked for the T20 World Cup squad. Siraj confessed that it was his dream to play the T20 World Cup.