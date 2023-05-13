Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Virat Kohli's Unique Quality Which Inspires Him The Most

Mohammed Siraj said that Virat Kohli is always hungry to do well and is an inspiration for all young players.

New Delhi: Mohammed Siraj is one of the most improved bowlers in world cricket. From being trolled for leaking too many runs for RCB to becoming the leader of the India attack in all formats of the game, Siraj has come a long way. Siraj is enjoying a magnificent run in the IPL 2023, taking 15 wickets in 11 matches. Siraj's rise to the helm has been a result of the tremendous backing of Virat Kohli. The former RCB skipper saw potential in Siraj and gave him a long run despite a sluggish start to his IPL career.

Siraj and Virat Kohli share a great bond, with the pacer often terming Virat Kohli as his elder brother. Virat Kohli had a long extended lean run between 2019 and 2022 where he failed to score a century. Kohli returned to form with a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 before whacking tons in every format of the game. Kohli continued his form in the ongoing IPL as well, scoring 420 runs in 11 matches so far.

Siraj spoke about Virat Kohli and said that Kohli's commitment and hunger to do well every time he steps on the field is an inspiration for all. "When a player is so successful, he can relax for sometime but not in the case of Virat Bhaiya, his routine, commitment & dedication is the same - he is hungry to be better & I am a big fan of that," said Siraj.