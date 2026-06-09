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Mohammed Siraj OUT! Prasidh Krishna replace him for Ireland and England Tour

Prasidh Krishna will replace India star bowler Mohammed Siraj on the upcoming tour of Ireland and England. Siraj has been replaced by management as per his workload management program.

Edited By : Yatharth Gupta |Jun 09, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

Published On Jun 09, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 09, 2026, 04:45 PM IST

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has been withdrawn from India’s squads for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England, with the selection committee naming Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

BCCI said Siraj has been advised a period of rest following discussions between the medical team and the management. The board said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the right-arm pacer gets adequate recovery time ahead of a long international season.

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“Following discussions between the BCCI Medical Team and the Team Management, Siraj has been advised a period of rest as part of his workload management programme. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure adequate recovery ahead of a long international season,” the BCCI said in its statement.

Prasidh was in fine form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The Gujarat Titans fast bowler took 16 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 10.44. He has played five T20Is so far, with eight wickets at an economy rate of 11. His last game for India in the format came in November 2023, against Australia in Guwahati.

Prasidh is also part of India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan beginning June 13

Shreyas Iyer, who was appointed the new captain in place of Suryakumar Yadav, will lead the side, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain. The squad also includes 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who can become the youngest player to play international cricket for India.

India will play two T20Is in Belfast on June 26 and 28, followed by five matches in England from July 1 to 11. They will also play in the Men’s T20 event at the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, in September.

Indiaâ€™s updated squad for the Ireland and England T20I series: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Prasidh Krishna.

( With Inputs of IANS )

Yatharth Gupta

Yatharth Gupta

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