Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma and 1,300+ Players: Everything you need to know about the historic TG20 auction

Team India and IPL stars Mohammed Siraj and Tilak Varma will spearhead the TG20 Player Auction pool for the inaugural edition of Telangana’s premier franchise cricket league on Sunday at the Princess Convention Centre, Ramoji Film City.

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The auction pool has several established domestic performers, including Rohit Rayudu, Rahul Buddhi, CV Milind and Tanmay Agarwal, all expected to attract significant interest from franchise owners. The list also features some of Telangana’s brightest emerging talents, including India U-19 representative Aaron George and members of Telangana’s recent Vinoo Mankad Trophy-winning squad.

More than 1,300 HCA-registered cricketers will go under the hammer as franchises begin assembling their squads for what promises to be one of the most exciting sporting events ever staged in Telangana.

TG20 set to begin a new chapter in Telangana cricket

The auction marks another major milestone in the journey of TG20, Telangana’s first-ever franchise-based T20 league, which is set to feature eight franchisee teams, 32 matches, and over 21 days of high-quality cricket action, bringing together the finest cricketing talent from across the state.

The eight franchises participating in the inaugural season are: Hyderabad e-Champions, Pranava Ranga Reddy Risers, Warangal Warriors, Medak Falcons, Anurag Nalgonda Knights, Karimnagar Diamonds, Palamuru Strikers and Anvita Khammam Aces.

Auction structure and squad-building rules explained

The auction process will commence with the Icon Category, followed by the A+, A, B, C1 and C2 Categories, enabling franchises to build balanced and competitive squads of up to 20 players each.

Every franchise must include a minimum of four district cricketers in its squad, while at least two district players must feature in the playing XI. Teams will also have the opportunity to select promising U-19 cricketers and players emerging from the league’s extensive open-trial programme.

Each franchise will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 60 lakh, with a mandatory minimum spend of Rs 54 lakh, ensuring strong competition and strategic squad-building throughout the day.

Former India international Ambati Rayudu, Chairman of HCA’s Cricket Operations Committee, and his team have played a pivotal role. They have conducted extensive open-trials which generated unprecedented interest among aspiring cricketers from both urban and district regions.

The auction proceedings will be conducted by renowned sports presenter and auctioneer Charu Sharma, whose experience across leading professional sports leagues is expected to add excitement and professionalism to the event.

Cricket fans across Telangana and around the world will be able to follow the auction live on JioHotstar, providing a front-row seat to the formation of the inaugural TG20 franchises.

TG20 aims to create opportunities for Telangana cricketers

Speaking on the occasion, V. Agam Rao, Chairman, TG20 Governing Council, said.

“TG20 is much more than a cricket tournament. It is a platform created to identify, nurture and showcase Telangana’s cricketing talent on a professional stage. The player auction represents the beginning of that journey, where dreams will meet opportunity. We are confident that TG20 will become a landmark sporting property for Telangana and a powerful pathway for aspiring cricketers from every corner of the state.”

The inaugural edition of TG20 is scheduled to commence on June 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, with all matches being played at one of India’s premier cricket venues.

(With IANS Inputs)