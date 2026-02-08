Mohammed Siraj’s emotional comeback: From Real Madrid plans to heroics vs USA in T20 World Cup 2026

Mohammed Siraj made a dream comeback, claiming 3/29 in 4 overs to power India to a win over USA in their T20 World Cup 2026 opener at Wankhede Stadium.

Mohammed Siraj

Defending champions India kicked off their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a gritty 29-run victory against the United States in their Group A opener at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 7. While captain Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 84 off 49 balls pulled India out of a deep hole at 77/6, Mohammed Siraj stole the show with a sensational return to T20I cricket, claiming 3/29 in 4 overs and proving his worth as a late call-up.

Siraj’s last-minute recall and match-winning spell

Siraj, who hadn’t played a T20I since July 2024, was rushed back into the squad as a replacement for the injured Harshit Rana and then stepped in for an unwell Jasprit Bumrah. Arriving in Mumbai just the night before the match, the right-arm pacer showed no signs of rust.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

He struck twice early in the chase, removing openers Andries Gous (6) and Saiteja Mukkamalla (2) to leave USA reeling at 13/3 inside the fourth over. Siraj sealed the victory on the final ball by trapping Shubham Ranjane lbw, finishing with figures of 3/29.

His fuller lengths and relentless aggression exploited the two-paced Wankhede pitch perfectly. Siraj’s performance complemented Arshdeep Singh (2/18) and Axar Patel (2/24), ensuring USA could only reach 132/8 despite fighting knocks from Sanjay Krishnamurthi (37) and Shubham Ranjane (37).

Emotional Post-Match Press Conference: Siraj opens up about whirlwind 24 hours

In the post-match press conference, Mohammed Siraj delivered an emotional account of how his life changed in less than a day. He revealed “My plan was that on the 15th, there was a Real Madrid match, and I was going to watch it. After that, Ramadan was coming, so I had planned around that. But whatever God has written will happen.” when he received the surprise call from captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Siraj recalled: “Surya bhai called me. He said, ‘Miyaan bag pack kar le aur aaja’ (pack your bags and come). I said, ‘Surya bhai, mazaak mat karo’ (donâ€™t joke). He said, Iâ€™m telling you the truth â€” get ready. As soon as he hung up, I got a call from selector Pragyan Ojha bhai. Suddenly, shocking news.”

“When I was on the flight to here, it felt like a dream because I never thought I would play in the World Cup. It was hard. First of all, in the last 24 hours, sitting on the flight, it felt like a dream,” he added.

Siraj gave credit to his recent Ranji Trophy preparation: “The Ranji Trophy plans worked in T20 World Cupâ€¦ fuller lengths and discipline helped on this wicket.”

“Whatever the almighty has written, no one can change that. God changed my destiny,” he concluded.

Also Read: Suryakumar Yadav 84: Captain’s heroic knock saves India from collapse in T20 World Cup 2026 opener vs USA

Suryakumar Yadav praises Siraj & reflects on the win

Player of the Match Suryakumar Yadav, who played a match-saving 84* after India collapsed to 77/6, was full of praise for Siraj’s immediate impact.

“Siraj came in at the last moment and delivered when we needed him most. His energy and execution were outstanding.”

TRENDING NOW

On the team’s batting performance, he admitted:”We cannot brush everything under the carpet. We need to bat much better and smarter. We could’ve batted a little better.”

He also reflected on his own innings: “Only I can tell how much pressure I was feelingâ€¦ but I had the belief. I knew if I bat till the end, I can make a difference.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.cricketcountry.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/