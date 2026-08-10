Mohammed Siraj’s hat-trick of sixes seals India win over Sri Lanka XI; Gill returns ahead of Galle Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 61 while fast bowler Mohammed Siraj showcased his power-hitting capabilities by blasting a hat-trick of sixes to propel India to a thrilling six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka Cricket XI on the third and final day of their warm-up fixture at the NCC Ground on Sunday.

Mohammed Siraj seals thrilling India win with three sixes

Chasing a target of 207 after Sri Lanka XI declared their second innings at 200/6, India required 23 runs off the final two overs in a race against time. Siraj, who finished unbeaten on 32 off just 15 balls, launched Sonal Dinusha for a maximum over the boundary in the 44th over before unleashing absolute carnage against Keshara Nuwantha in the 45th and final over of the day.

Siraj smashed three consecutive sixes to different parts of the ground off Nuwantha to wrap up the chase in sensational fashion with three balls to spare and ensured India hit the bonus runs needed to complete their full quota of overs for the match.

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Mohammed Siraj signs off the warm-up game with three sixes on the trot! 💥 #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #BeautifulGameofTestCricket pic.twitter.com/poApnwLVwu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 9, 2026

Shubman Gill returns after finger injury

Earlier, the final day provided encouraging signs for India as regular skipper Shubman Gill returned to active action following an impact injury to his right ring finger sustained during Thursday’s practice session.

Gill, who sat out of the opening two days as a precautionary measure, walked out to open the second innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and looked at ease during an fluent knock of 44. His footwork against spin was particularly assured before he mistimed a lofted shot off Ramesh Mendis and was caught at fine leg.

Yashasvi Jaiswal leads India’s batting effort

Jaiswal, who registered a duck in the first innings, struck a confident 61 before retiring hurt to give other batters crucial time in the middle. Rishabh Pant, who got out for two on Saturday, began in subdued fashion – amassing only six runs off 25 balls in a deliberate effort to spend time at the crease.

Dhruv Jurel (12) missed out after edging a short, wide delivery from left-arm pacer Vishwa Fernando behind to the keeper. Pant would go on to hit a four and three sixes before falling for 28 off 68 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja continues impressive form

Experienced all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja continued his sparkling form by breezing to a quickfire 22 in the second essay to complement his first-innings score of 63. Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, and Saransh Jain also got batting time in the middle before Siraj’s explosive finish sealed the deal in India’s favour.

Indian pacers make an impact in Sri Lanka XI innings

In the morning session, after India declared their first innings at 357/6, Sri Lanka Cricket XI had resumed their second innings under overcast conditions, with Indian seamers taking advantage of early moisture. Siraj was the pick of the frontline pacers, providing an early breakthrough by dismissing opener Ravindu Rasantha with a characteristic wobble-seam delivery.

Prasidh Krishna bowled with aggression and rattled the middle stump of Pasindu Sooriyabandara, while tall pacer Gurnoor Brar impressed with his extra bounce to account for Pavan Rathnanayake and captain Sonal Dinusha to finish with 2-38.

Jadeja then chipped in with two late wickets, including of top-scorer Nipun Dhananjaya (46), who was stumped by Jurel after charging down the track. Nishan Madushka was the standout performer for the host side, completing his second half-century of the match with a crisp 63 off 73 balls before Sri Lanka XI declared at tea after 45 overs.

India head into Galle Test with confidence

From an Indian perspective, with key batters finding runs and the bowling unit getting adequate overs under their belt, India will head into the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with considerable confidence. The first Test is scheduled to begin on August 15 at the historic Galle International Stadium.

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka Cricket XI: 363/8 dec and 200/6 dec (Nishan Madushka 63, Nipun Dhananjaya 46; Ravindra Jadeja 2-33, Gurnoor Brar 2-37)

India: 357/6 dec and 214/4 in 45 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 61, Shubman Gill 44; Keshara Nuwantha 2-57, Vishwa Fernando 1-34)

India won by six wickets.

(With IANS Inputs)