Mohsin Khan Dedicates His Match-wininng Performance To Ailling Father Who Was In ICU For 10 Days

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mohsin Khan who showed nerves of steel on Tuesday (May 16) by successfully defending 11 runs in the final over of 178-run chase against Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow has dedicated his match-winning performance to his ailing father who was in ICU for 10 days.

Khan had been going through a tough time as his father had been in the ICU for 10 days. Despite the difficult situation, he continued to focus on his game and trained hard. His hard work paid off when he took to the field and gave an outstanding performance.

After the match, Khan dedicated his win to his father and thanked him for always being his biggest supporter. He expressed his gratitude for the love and encouragement he had received from his family, which had helped him stay strong during this challenging time.

He said, "The plan was to execute what I did in practice and I executed. Even Krunal was talking to me and I told him the same. The run-up is the same, did not change it in the last over. I was trying to calm myself down, not look at the scoreboard and bowl the 6 balls well. Since the wicket was gripping, I tried the slower ball, but I bowled two of those and then changed to the yorker and it was reversing as well."