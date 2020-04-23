Australian allrounder Moises Henriques opened up on his battle with depression and revealed there came a time he contemplated suicide during a Sheffield Shield match but it was his family that helped him decide against it.

Revealing he had all the symptoms one finds on Google when they type depression, the Aussie cricketer added he had lost 10 kgs in four weeks due to depression during a podcast.

“If you looked up the depression symptoms on Google, I was ticking off every single one of them, and quite severely. I lost about ten kilos in maybe four weeks. I went from 98 kilos to 88 kilos in the space of four weeks,” Henriques told Neroli Meadows on the Ordineroli Speaking Podcast.

The 33-year-old cricketer also recalled an incident during a Shield game against Tasmania, where he had been expecting a green top and help for pacers, but that was not to be and he was dismissed early. He added he wanted to crash his car after Day 2 while he was driving back.

“I remember driving down the M5 back home, doing 110 km/h, and I remember thinking to myself in the car, ‘If I just ran straight into this pole here, what would happen? What would be the consequence of what would happen?’ I can’t do that. It’s not fair on my brothers, it’s not fair on [my partner] and it’s not fair on all these people who are there for me,” he added.

Realising he cannot let his team down, he further added that he finally pulled over while his hands were shaking.

I can’t leave my team with ten men for the next two days. Also, I ended up having to pull over because I was crying so heavily and I was shaking. I had to pull over, just took five minutes,” the cricketer said.