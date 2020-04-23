Australian allrounder Moises Henriques opened up on his battle with depression and revealed there came a time he contemplated suicide during a Sheffield Shield match but it was his family that helped him decide against it. <p></p> <p></p>Revealing he had all the symptoms one finds on Google when they type depression, the Aussie cricketer added he had lost 10 kgs in four weeks due to depression during a podcast. <p></p> <p></p>"If you looked up the depression symptoms on Google, I was ticking off every single one of them, and quite severely. I lost about ten kilos in maybe four weeks. I went from 98 kilos to 88 kilos in the space of four weeks," Henriques told Neroli Meadows on the Ordineroli Speaking Podcast. <p></p> <p></p>The 33-year-old cricketer also recalled an incident during a Shield game against Tasmania, where he had been expecting a green top and help for pacers, but that was not to be and he was dismissed early. He added he wanted to crash his car after Day 2 while he was driving back. <p></p> <p></p>"I remember driving down the M5 back home, doing 110 km/h, and I remember thinking to myself in the car, 'If I just ran straight into this pole here, what would happen? What would be the consequence of what would happen?' I can't do that. It's not fair on my brothers, it's not fair on [my partner] and it's not fair on all these people who are there for me," he added. <p></p> <p></p>Realising he cannot let his team down, he further added that he finally pulled over while his hands were shaking. <p></p> <p></p>I can't leave my team with ten men for the next two days. Also, I ended up having to pull over because I was crying so heavily and I was shaking. I had to pull over, just took five minutes," the cricketer said.