Advertisement

Morne Morkel Joins Pakistan Men’s Team As Bowling Coach On a Six-Month Contract

Former New Zealand star is set to join Pakistan's national team as their bowling coach on a six-month contract basis.

Morne Morkel Joins Pakistan Men’s Team As Bowling Coach On a Six-Month Contract
Updated: June 17, 2023 4:05 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: The Pakistan cricket team has recently announced its 16-member squad for the two-match away series against Sri Lanka starting next month. The team includes left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who has made a return. They also added uncapped batter Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal to the 16-member squad for what is going to be Pakistan's first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

With that PCB also appointed former South African pacer Morne Morkel as the bowling coach of the men's national cricket team on Friday.

On a six-month contract Morne Morkel will join the Pakistan national cricket team. For the series, which will be take place in July, the former bowler is expected to fly to Sri Lanka with the Pakistani team. Due to IPL duties, he previously missed being a part of the team for the New Zealand series.

Shaheen Afridi's Comeback Post Injury

Shaheen, who last featured in the longest format in July 2022 when he suffered a knee injury in a Test against Sri Lanka, is one wicket away from reaching a century of Test wickets and no Pakistan bowler has picked up more wickets than him since he made his debut in December 2018.

The 23-year old pacer averages 24.86 and has an economy of 3.04, and last played Test cricket in July 2022, before sustaining a knee injury, a recurrence of which happened in Men's T20 World Cup final last year.

 

Also Read

More News ›
Morne Morkel Joins Pakistan Men’s Team As Bowling Coach On a Six-Month Contract
Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shaheen Afridi Returns
Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shaheen Afridi Returns
ACC Announces Asia Cup 2023 Schedule, Confirms Pakistan, Sri Lanka As Joint Hosts
PCB's Hybrid Model For Asia Cup To Be Accepted By ACC, Tournament Set To Be Played In Lahore, Sri Lanka In September - Report
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

LIVE | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes Day 2, Cricket Live Score: Steady Start For AUS On Day 2 Day 2 | FULL SCORECARD

LIVE | England VS Australia, 1st Test Ashes Day 2, Cricket L...

Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shaheen Afridi Returns

Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shahee...

Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shaheen Afridi Returns

Pakistan Name 16-Man Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series, Shahee...

REASON REVEALED...! Why Ishan Kishan Is Not Part Of East Zone Duleep Trophy Squad

REASON REVEALED...! Why Ishan Kishan Is Not Part Of East Zon...

"Best Form Of Attack": Bairstow Hails England's Adventurous First-Day Declaration

"Best Form Of Attack": Bairstow Hails England's Adventurous ...

Advertisement