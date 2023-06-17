Morne Morkel Joins Pakistan Men’s Team As Bowling Coach On a Six-Month Contract

PCB has appointed Morne Morkel as their bowling coach. He will join the national team for the Test series against Sri Lanka next month. pic.twitter.com/XQPghGnd3X

With that PCB also appointed former South African pacer Morne Morkel as the bowling coach of the men's national cricket team on Friday.

New Delhi: The Pakistan cricket team has recently announced its 16-member squad for the two-match away series against Sri Lanka starting next month. The team includes left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, who has made a return. They also added uncapped batter Mohammad Huraira and all-rounder Aamir Jamal to the 16-member squad for what is going to be Pakistan's first assignment in the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship.

On a six-month contract Morne Morkel will join the Pakistan national cricket team. For the series, which will be take place in July, the former bowler is expected to fly to Sri Lanka with the Pakistani team. Due to IPL duties, he previously missed being a part of the team for the New Zealand series.

Shaheen Afridi's Comeback Post Injury

Shaheen, who last featured in the longest format in July 2022 when he suffered a knee injury in a Test against Sri Lanka, is one wicket away from reaching a century of Test wickets and no Pakistan bowler has picked up more wickets than him since he made his debut in December 2018.

The 23-year old pacer averages 24.86 and has an economy of 3.04, and last played Test cricket in July 2022, before sustaining a knee injury, a recurrence of which happened in Men's T20 World Cup final last year.