This innings from KL Rahul has to be the most hideous innings played in the history of IPL ever considering the context of the game. Man. What's in his mind? Seriously. This can't happen for so long at this level. It's not school cricket #DoddaMathu #IPL2023 #CricketTwitter

New Delhi: Lucknow Super Giants' skipper KL Rahul has been facing a lot of backlash lately over his performance and it went to the next level after his timid knock of 18 runs off 20 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh has slammed KL Rahul and called his knock against RCB as 'most hideous innings played in the history of IPL'.

KL Rahul Addresses His Performance

KL Rahul addressed LSG's victory and praised the lower order for fighting hard till the very end and ensuring the team's victory. He said "Unbelievable. This is the Chinnaswamy, only venue where so many last-ball finishes are possible. From the position we were in, to end up winning it is superb. We had to go hard and the ball swung early, and they got 2-3 wickets to put the pressure on us. The only reason we got two points today is for the way the lower order batted."

"Not ideal for me, I want to score more runs and get the strike rate up as well. We've played on two tough Lucknow wickets, and today we lost 3 wickets so I went slower. I wanted to stay till the end and play with Nicky. Batting 5, 6, 7 is the toughest positions to play and that's where games are won and lost. We know about the power in Marcus and Nicky, and Ayush has come along as well. He's played 2-3 knocks last year, and he's continued to perform well for us," said Rahul in the post-match show.