India pacer Mohammed Shami, who turned 31 on Friday (September 3), trolled wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for his cheeky birthday wish. Shami, who is in England for the five-Test series, celebrated his birthday with Indian spectators at The Oval.

Pant, who is known for his fun presence on the field, came up with a hilarious tweet pointed towards Shami. The wicketkeeper-batsman tweeted, “@MdShami11 bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday!” It loosely translates to, ‘you are ageing as fast as your pacey deliveries’.

Apna time aayega beta ball or Umar ko koi nahi rook saka but motape ka treatment aaj bhi hota hai @RishabhPant17 🏃🏽‍♂️ 🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️🏃🏽‍♂️😄😄😄😄😄 https://t.co/AddyqeleGt Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) September 4, 2021

However, Shami was ready with a savage reply. The fast bowler, who is not in the playing XI in the ongoing fourth Test at the Oval, trolled Pant saying that while nobody can stop the aging process, one can definitely stop themselves from gaining weight. “Apna time aayega beta ball or Umar ko koi nahi rook saka but motape ka treatment aaj bhi hota hai @RishabhPant17,” he added.

@MdShami11 bhai, ball aur umar dono tezi se nikli jaa rahi hai. Happy birthday! 😋🤪🤣😂 Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) September 3, 2021

Shami wasn’t included in the playing XI for the ongoing Oval Test against England due to a niggle. He has played the first three Tests of the series and taken 11 wickets. His best haul in the series — 4/95 — came in the third Test at Headingley.