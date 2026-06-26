‘Move On’ from Abhishek Sharma? Mohammad Kaif wants India to hand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi debut vs Ireland

India’s opening combination for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland has become one of the biggest talking points ahead of the first match. While fans are eagerly waiting to see teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India colours, the team management faces a difficult decision over whether to alter a batting unit that recently played a major role in the country’s T20 World Cup triumph.

The 15-year-old has generated enormous excitement after a record-breaking IPL season and impressive performances for India A. As a result, calls for his inclusion in the playing XI have only grown louder.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to MISS India debut? Aakash Chopra predicts playing XI for 1st Ireland T20I

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Kaif wants India to back Sooryavanshi

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif believes India should not hesitate in giving Sooryavanshi an immediate opportunity at the highest level.

Speaking about the selection dilemma, Kaif said the team should look towards the future and make room for the youngster at the top of the order, even if it means changing the current opening partnership.

“That’s exactly what I’m saying,” Kaif said in the video when asked if he is asking the Indian team to move on from the opening combination of Abhishek and Samson to make space for Sooryavanshi.

According to Kaif, Indian cricket has already shown in recent years that decisions are being taken with a long-term vision in mind.

“They won the World Cup. I said, Suryakumar Yadav won the World Cup, and they moved on. Rohit Sharma won the Champions Trophy, and they moved on, right? So, you are looking ahead. You are looking at who can give us long-term service in the future, and if there is a better player available,” Kaif said.

‘No one is playing better than Sooryavanshi’: Kaif

Kaif also pointed to the youngster’s recent form and believes he has done enough to earn a place in the side.

Sooryavanshi enjoyed a sensational IPL 2026 campaign where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer and established himself as one of the most exciting batting talents in world cricket.

“Speaking of better… no one is playing better than Sooryavanshi at the moment. He is the Orange Cap winner, he is in magnificent form, he is going to break record after record – in fact, he already has, becoming the youngest player to do so. I mean, look at it, he is creating records. So, I feel that because you have set this benchmark, because the standard has been set this way, you have to play him,” Kaif asserted.

ðŸ”´ TIME TO MOVE ON FROM ABHISHEK SHARMA â€“ MOHD KAIF ðŸ¤¯



ðŸŽ™ï¸: "Abhishek Sharma & Sanju Samson have already had their chances. Now it's time to look ahead. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is in outstanding form, winning the Orange Cap and breaking records.



– If India wants to play him, letâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/w0DT2hmxsU — Sam (@cricsam02) June 26, 2026

Abhishek Sharma suggested at No. 3

To accommodate Sooryavanshi, Kaif feels India should reshuffle their top order rather than leave the teenager on the bench.

The former cricketer suggested that Sanju Samson should continue opening, with Sooryavanshi partnering him at the top. In his view, Abhishek Sharma could move down to No. 3.

“To accommodate him, you will have to play Abhishek Sharma at number 3. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will open; he will play alongside Sanju Samson. Abhishek Sharma will have to come down to number 3 – there is no other alternative because you have a lot of left-handers in this team, in this Indian team. There is an abundance of lefties. We saw that in the World Cup,” Kaif concluded his point.

Whether India decide to hand Sooryavanshi his debut immediately or stick with the combination that helped them become world champions remains to be seen.

With the Ireland series marking the start of a new phase under captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir, the selection of the playing XI is expected to attract plenty of attention. If Sooryavanshi gets the nod, it could mark the beginning of what many believe could be a special international career.