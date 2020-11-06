MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 22

<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2> <p></p>MR-W vs ST-W: Fantasy Tips &amp; Predicted XIs For Today's Rebel WBBL Match 22: <p></p> <p></p>Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MR-W vs ST-W, Rebel WBBL 2020, Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips - MR-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Online Cricket Tips - Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder Rebel WBBL 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Rebel WBBL 2020 <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 22 toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 08.30 AM (IST) - November 6 in India. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 09:00 AM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Hurstville Oval in Sydney. <p></p><h2>MR-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p><b>Keeper </b> Lizelle Lee <p></p> <p></p><b>Batters </b> Rachel Trenaman, Rachael Haynes, Amy Satterthwaite <p></p> <p></p><b>All-Rounders </b> Sammy Jo-Johnson, <strong>Heather Knight (c), </strong>Sophie Molineux, <strong>Georgia Wareham (vc)</strong> <p></p> <p></p><b>Bowlers </b> Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano <p></p><h2>SQUADS</h2> <p></p><h3><strong>Melbourne Renegades Women:</strong></h3> <p></p>Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee (wk), Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Josephine Dooley, Ella Hayward. <p></p><h3><b>Sydney Thunder Women:</b></h3> <p></p>Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Kate Peterson, Anika Learoyd. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ MR-W Dream11 Team/ ST-W Dream11 Team/ Melbourne Renegades Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>