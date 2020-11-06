MR-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 22

Dream11 Team Prediction

MR-W vs ST-W: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 22:

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 22 toss between Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder will take place at 08.30 AM (IST) – November 6 in India.

Time: 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Hurstville Oval in Sydney.

MR-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team

Keeper Lizelle Lee

Batters Rachel Trenaman, Rachael Haynes, Amy Satterthwaite

All-Rounders Sammy Jo-Johnson, Heather Knight (c), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham (vc)

Bowlers Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano

SQUADS

Melbourne Renegades Women:

Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee (wk), Erin Fazackerley, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Courtney Webb, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Makinley Blows, Carly Leeson, Rosemary Mair, Josephine Dooley, Ella Hayward.

Sydney Thunder Women:

Rachael Haynes, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Hannah Darlington, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Shabnim Ismail, Sam Bates, Lauren Smith, Phoebe Litchfield, Saskia Horley, Kate Peterson, Anika Learoyd.

