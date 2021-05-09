<h2>MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips</h2> <p></p>MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips - Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 11:00 PM IST, 9th May <p></p> <p></p>St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips, MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, MRS vs CCP Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, MRS vs CCP Probable XIs St. Lucia T10 Blast Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots, Fantasy Playing Tips - St. Lucia T10 Blast Match. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots will take place at 10:30 PM IST - May 9. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 11:00 PM IST. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue: </strong>Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia. <p></p><h2>MRS vs CCP My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Sabinus Emmanuel, Audy Alexander, Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Hazel Charlery, Sky Lafeuillee. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Captain</strong> - Junoir Henry, <strong>Vice-captain</strong> - Vince Smith. <p></p><h2>MRS vs CCP Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p><strong>Choiseul Coal Pots</strong> Jason Simon (wk), Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Bronte Bess (c), Sky Lafeuillee, Clem St. Rose. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Mon Repos Stars</strong> Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston,Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery (c), Dichege Henry, Craig Emmanuel <p></p><h2>MRS vs CCP Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Choiseul Coal Pots - </strong>Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (c), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinau Simon, Candice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Mon Repos Stars- </strong>Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ CCP Dream11 Team/ MRS Dream11 Team/ Choiseul Coal Pots Dream11 Team Prediction/ Mon Repos Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips - St. Lucia T10 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips.</h2>