MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips – Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots, 11:00 PM IST, 9th May

St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips, MRS vs CCP Dream11 Team Prediction, MRS vs CCP Fantasy Cricket Prediction game, MRS vs CCP Probable XIs St. Lucia T10 Blast Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots, Fantasy Playing Tips – St. Lucia T10 Blast Match.

TOSS: The St. Lucia T10 Blast Match toss between Mon Repos Stars vs Choiseul Coal Pots will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 9.

Time: 11:00 PM IST.

Venue: Daren Sammy National Stadium, St Lucia.

MRS vs CCP My Dream11 Team

Sabinus Emmanuel, Audy Alexander, Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Canice Richardson, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Clem St. Rose, Bronte Bess, Hazel Charlery, Sky Lafeuillee.

Captain – Junoir Henry, Vice-captain – Vince Smith.

MRS vs CCP Probable Playing XIs

Choiseul Coal Pots Jason Simon (wk), Junior Henry, Vince Smith, Nick Joseph, Audy Alexander, Alvinaus Simon, Valange St. Ange, Canice Richardson, Bronte Bess (c), Sky Lafeuillee, Clem St. Rose.

Mon Repos Stars Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Evanus Emmanuel, Keon Gaston,Sadrack Descartes, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kevin Augustin, Jamal Lesmond, Christian Charlery (c), Dichege Henry, Craig Emmanuel

MRS vs CCP Squads

Choiseul Coal Pots – Nick Joseph, Bronte Bess (c), Clem St. Rose, Stephane Theophane, Junior Henry, Audy Alexander, Alvinau Simon, Candice Richardson, Sky Lafeuillee, Valange St. Ange, Vince Smith, Tristan Norbal, Jason Simon.

Mon Repos Stars- Christian Charlery (c), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel

