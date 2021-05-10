MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s St. Lucia T10 Blast Match 22

MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Predictions St. Lucia T10 Blast

Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s MRS vs SSCS at Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium: In match no. 22 of St. Lucia T10 Blast tournament, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars will take on Mon Repos Stars at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Monday. The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast MRS vs SSCS match will start at 11 PM IST – May 10. Mon Repos Stars are one of the favorites to win the St Lucia T10 Blast, despite playing just one game at the time of writing. They beat a formidable Gros Islet Cannon Blasters side, which further adds value to their case as tournament favorites. On the other hand, Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, are also in decent form with three wins out of five matches. They will head into the match on the back of a solid win over Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. Here is the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and MRS vs SSCS Dream11 Team Prediction, MRS vs SSCS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, MRS vs SSCS Probable XIs Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Mon Repos Stars vs Soufriere Sulphur City Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast.

TOSS: The Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast toss between Soufriere Sulphur City Stars and Mon Repos Stars will take place at 10:30 PM IST – May 10.

Time: 11 PM IST.

Venue: Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium.

MRS vs SSCS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Julian Sylvester

Batsman: Xytus Emmanuel (VC), Ashley Hippoltye, Keon Gaston

All-rounders: Kevin Augustin, Sadrack Descrates, Shani Mesmain (C), Bradley Tisson

Bowlers: Hazel Charlery, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles

MRS vs SSCS Probable Playing XIs

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (C), Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Craig Emmanuel, Sadrack Descartes, Kevin Augustin, Hazel Charlery, Rohan Lesmond, Kurnan Henry, Keon Gaston, Jamal Lesmond, Dichege Henry.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Julian Sylvester (wk), Tennacy Hippoltye, Xytus Emmanuel, Ashely Hippoltye (C), Shani Mesmain, Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Quint Mesmain, Jervan Charles, Dalius Monrose, Kervell Prospere.

MRS vs SSCS Squads

Mon Repos Stars: Christian Charlery (C), Kurnan Henry, Shawnil Edward, Kevin Augustin, Evanus Emmanuel, Sabinus Emmanuel (wk), Keon Gaston, Dichege Henry, Jamal Lesmond, Rohan Lesmond, Hazel Charlery, Sadrack Descartes, Craig Emmanuel.

Soufriere Sulphur City Stars: Ashley Hippolyte, Keither Prospere, Denver Didier, Xytus Emmanuel, Wayne Prospere, Kervell Prospere, Jervan Charles, Quint Mesmain, Shanii Mesmain (C), Bradley Tisson, Kevin Gassie, Dalius Monrose, Tenncay Hippolyte (wk) and Julian Sylvester.

