Be it cricket or politics, former India cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir never shies away from voicing his opinions. But this time, he faced criticism on Twitter for his recent comments on former India skipper MS Dhoni, where he called him a ‘lucky captain’. His statement did not go down well with Dhoni fans, who lashed out at him.

Dhoni is arguably the most successful skipper to have led the national team and also the only captain to win all the three ICC tournaments.

“Dhoni has been a very lucky captain because he got an amazing team in every format. Captaining 2011 World Cup team was very easy for Dhoni because we had players like Sachin, Sehwag, myself, Yuvraj, Yusuf, Virat, so he had got the best teams, while Ganguly had to work very hard for it, and as a result, Dhoni won so many trophies,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

Here is how fans reacted:

” MS Dhoni just lucky captain “: Gambhir… Let check indian team odi record just before MS become captain ranjan chakraborty (@ranjanchakrabor) July 11, 2020

Gautam Gambhir before CB series 2008 Match 37 Runs 1043 Avg. 30.67 Sr 75.14 Yes Dhoni was luckey captain…he push at no 3 some 30 avg player… ranjan chakraborty (@ranjanchakrabor) July 11, 2020

Gambhir…is just Shoaib Akhtar of India…he is letting his respect go down…I don’t know he is doing intentionally or not..but certainly he is harming himself more with such remarks… Aviral Rai (@cric_fan23) July 11, 2020

Gambhir losing all respect he gained because of jealousy towards Dhoni and Other players.. ™ (@HRxFan_boy) July 12, 2020

Gambhir trolling Dhoni about what lead to MS winning trophies. Well that’s quite bold coming from someone whose sole achievement is a Partnership along with dhoni itself. High IQ Gooner (@abhikaccording) July 11, 2020

Gautam Gambhir has only got two people in his life he is gonna talk about. 1. MS Dhoni 2. Arvind Kejriwal Kshitij (@HoldsToLove) July 11, 2020

In the interview, he further added that Dhoni succeeded as captain because he had Zaheer Khan in his side.

Meanwhile, Dhoni has not played cricket for over a year, but his popularity has remained intact and the love is shown by his fans time and again is a testament of it.