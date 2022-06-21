MS Dhoni And Thalapathy Vijay Set To Come Together For A Film

New Delhi: Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, popularly known as Thala in the southern part of the country, will produce a South Indian film starring superstar Thalapathy Vijay, according to various reports in the media.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on a film named Thalapathy 66′ which could be one of the biggest hits in the South Indian movie industry.

MS Dhoni is about to start his journey in the film business with Kollywood. He personally called superstar Vijay and asked him to play the lead role in his film. The actor quickly accepted the offer from the former Indian captain.

The fans will be now eagerly waiting for the movie. As per reports, Thalapathy Vijay will be releasing the first look of his film Thalapathy 66 on June 21. He will then announce his future projects and association with MS Dhoni on June 22.

A movie about Dhoni’s life has already been made by the name of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. The movie was directed by Neeraj Pandey, who also worked on the movies like A Wednesday. The film stars the late Sushant Singh Rajput as Dhoni, along with Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher. The film chronicles the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.

MS Dhoni has been planning to launch his own production house called Dhoni Productions for a while now and it might produce a couple of movies with Vijay as the lead actor.

The former Indian captain does not play a lot of cricket now and has time to invest in some other areas. He has already ventured into various industries such as poultry, agriculture, brewery, gym, and clothing.

MS Dhoni recently competed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Chennai Super Kings. His team failed to perform to its potential and finished the tournament in the last position.