Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed former skipper MS Dhoni admitted that he has great memories with the latter. On Tuesday, during a Q&amp;A session on Twitter, a fan asked the left-handed opener about his best memories with Dhoni. Dhawan said especially during the 2013 Champions Trophy when he had not got runs in the warm-up games, yet he thanked Dhoni for backing him. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan proudly said India did really well without losing a single game and we had a great time as a unit. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Q: <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SDhawan25</a> sir your favourite memories with <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> sir??? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AskShikhar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AskShikhar</a> <p></p>- <a href="https://twitter.com/iamzam08?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamzam08</a> <p></p> <p></p>A: <a href="https://t.co/OBCYkmyzNb">pic.twitter.com/OBCYkmyzNb</a></p> <p></p> Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) <a href="https://twitter.com/SDhawan25/status/1288067422423887873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>During the same session, he also lavished praise on former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he called him a legend and said that it was a privilege for me to play with him. Dhawan added that he got to learn a lot from Tendulkar. <p></p> <p></p>Dhawan - who is often called 'Gabbar' revealed how he got the name during the live session #AskShikhar. Dhawan said former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya gave him the name and it stayed with him. "It's a funny story because I used to love saying Gabbar's dialogues while fielding to keep everyone entertained," he said. <p></p> <p></p>He would soon be seen in the upcoming season of the IPL where he will play for the Delhi Capitals.