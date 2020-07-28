Veteran India opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed former skipper MS Dhoni admitted that he has great memories with the latter. On Tuesday, during a Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked the left-handed opener about his best memories with Dhoni. Dhawan said especially during the 2013 Champions Trophy when he had not got runs in the warm-up games, yet he thanked Dhoni for backing him.

Dhawan proudly said India did really well without losing a single game and we had a great time as a unit.

During the same session, he also lavished praise on former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he called him a legend and said that it was a privilege for me to play with him. Dhawan added that he got to learn a lot from Tendulkar.

Dhawan – who is often called ‘Gabbar’ revealed how he got the name during the live session #AskShikhar. Dhawan said former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya gave him the name and it stayed with him. “It’s a funny story because I used to love saying Gabbar’s dialogues while fielding to keep everyone entertained,” he said.

He would soon be seen in the upcoming season of the IPL where he will play for the Delhi Capitals.