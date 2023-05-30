New Delhi: MS Dhoni won his fifth Indian Premier League title for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans on May 29 (Monday) at Narendra Modi Stadium. GT's star Wriddhiman Saha's half-century (54 off 39) powered GT to 214/4 in 20 overs.

In order to chase the target CSK scored four runs in the first three balls of the innings with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway at the crease before rain intervened and stopped the play.

When the play resumed at 12:10 am after a long delay due to a wet outfield, the revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs.

CSK all-rounder star Ravindra Jadeja played an iconic innings as the team needed 13 runs off the last over against GT's bowler Mohit Sharma, who had already dismissed Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in the same over. Jadeja came to bat after Dhoni got out for a golden duck.

The team needed ten runs in two balls to win the match against the Gujarat Titans. Right when everyone lost hope, the in-form Jadeja slammed one six and one four to help his side lift the IPL trophy.

As soon as Jadeja smashed the winning four, the entire team burst into wild celebration, and several videos and photos of the team are going viral on social media platforms.

It was a very emotional moment for MS Dhoni as he celebrated the success along with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and daughter, Ziva. Video of which is winning hearts all over the internet.

Here is the video: