MS Dhoni Celebrates CSK's IPL 2023 With Win Ziva & Sakshi, Video Goes Viral
MS Dhoni celebrates Chennai Super Kings victory of IPL 2023 along with wife Sakshi Dhoni and daught Ziva.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni won his fifth Indian Premier League title for Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans on May 29 (Monday) at Narendra Modi Stadium. GT's star Wriddhiman Saha's half-century (54 off 39) powered GT to 214/4 in 20 overs.
In order to chase the target CSK scored four runs in the first three balls of the innings with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway at the crease before rain intervened and stopped the play.
When the play resumed at 12:10 am after a long delay due to a wet outfield, the revised target for CSK was to chase 171 runs in 15 overs.
CSK all-rounder star Ravindra Jadeja played an iconic innings as the team needed 13 runs off the last over against GT's bowler Mohit Sharma, who had already dismissed Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni in the same over. Jadeja came to bat after Dhoni got out for a golden duck.
The team needed ten runs in two balls to win the match against the Gujarat Titans. Right when everyone lost hope, the in-form Jadeja slammed one six and one four to help his side lift the IPL trophy.
As soon as Jadeja smashed the winning four, the entire team burst into wild celebration, and several videos and photos of the team are going viral on social media platforms.
It was a very emotional moment for MS Dhoni as he celebrated the success along with his wife, Sakshi Dhoni, and daughter, Ziva. Video of which is winning hearts all over the internet.
Here is the video:
Happy Tears ?#CHAMPION5 #WhistlePodu #Yellove ?pic.twitter.com/jf05fszEDA
Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 30, 2023
Engal veetil ella naalum kaarthigai! ?#CHAMPION5 #WhistlePodu #Yellove ?? pic.twitter.com/EFgk0Xz7BY
Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 29, 2023
Dhoni Open Up About His Future In IPL
In the post-match presentation after the CSK win, he delighted the fans as he confirmed that he would be coming back next year and playing at least one more IPL season.
When asked after his retirement plans, Dhoni said," Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them".
