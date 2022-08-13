New Delhi: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has changed his Instagram DP to tricolour ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day. Dhoni is not very active on social media but he ensured to show his love for the country by updating his DP and being part of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. “I am blessed to be a Bhartiya,” read the picture in English, Hindi and Sanskrit.

Dhoni, a national icon, has also served in the Indian army. In fact, the veteran holds the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army. He is also a qualified paratrooper. After the 2019 50 over World Cup, Dhoni also completed a brief stint with the Territorial Army unit of the Parachute Regiment (106 Para TA battalion) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhoni had also missed the birth of his daughter Ziva as he was playing in the 2015 World Cup. When asked about the same, Dhoni had said, “I have been blessed with a baby daughter. Mum and daughter both are good. But as of now, I am on national duties so I think everything else can wait. The World Cup is a very important campaign.”

Dhoni is one of the gems of Indian cricket and is the only skipper to win all ICC trophies, including the World Cup, T20 World cup and Champions Trophy. He retired from the game in 2019 but still is an active cricketer in the Indian Premier League. After the IPL 2022, the speculations were high that Dhoni might retire from IPL, but Dhoni cleared the air and said that he will be part of IPL 2023 as well.

“Definitely, because of a simple reason that I think it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you. I won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans,” Dhoni mentioned when asked about his future plans by Ian Bishop.