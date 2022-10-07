MS Dhoni Chhapri Version: Fans Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes Over MS Dhoni’s Wax Statue In Mysore

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most renowned cricketing names in the world and also arguably the best captain in the game of cricket. He is also the only skipper in cricketing history to win all three major ICC trophies including 50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the ICC Champion’s Trophy.

Dhoni has retired from all forms of International cricket but still plays and leads one of the most successful IPL franchises Chennai Super Kings. He is one of the most loved cricketing icons and his fanbase is filled with devotees.

His fans had a hilarious reaction to the wax statue recently unveiled at the Chamundeshwari Celebrity Wax Museum situated in Mysore, Karnataka. The statue had a weird resemblance to MS Dhoni which instigated a storm of funny memes on the Internet.

MS Dhoni wax statue in Mysore. pic.twitter.com/KdsKcPLsaM Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 7, 2022

One of them wrote “Dhoni ka Zombie,” while the other commented saying “That’s a big no for me”. One of them even posted a childhood picture of MS Dhoni and said that the fan standing beside the statue looks more like Dhoni compared to the wax statue.

That’s a big no from me Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 7, 2022

Red t-shirt waala jyada dhoni lag rha hai Shamim Akhtar (@ShamimA90345047) October 7, 2022

Fans went all out with their creativity and stormed the comments with hilarious replies and memes. One of them posted a dialogue still from the famous Amir Khan Movie stating “Kisne banaya ye Mujassima?”

Ye toh Hafiz lg rha. Shreyanshu Thakur (@Shreyanshu12) October 7, 2022

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">The guy posing with the statue looks more like young Dhoni.. <a href="https://t.co/vmOIOWS4nf">pic.twitter.com/vmOIOWS4nf</a></p>— Sarvesh D. Chaudhari (@cricketsavy) <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketsavy/status/1578285355081474048?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 7, 2022</a></blockquote>

MS Dhoni Chhapri kab se ho gaya bhai. ? Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) October 7, 2022

The wax statue might have failed to impress the fans but these hilarious memes definitely did their job well and entertained the disappointed fans. Dhoni’s upcoming season with Chennai Super Kings could also be the final time we see the star icon playing on a cricketing field in a competition of this level. He has not made any clear statements about his IPL retirement plans but fans want to enjoy every moment with their icon.